International
British Embassy security guard charged with spying for Russia
A 57-year-old security guard at the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, David Ballantyne Smith, has been arrested and charged on suspicion of spying for Russia, the embassy officials said on Wednesday.
Smith who has already been extradited to the United Kingdom, is to appear in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act.
The UK national was arrested by German police on 10 August, 2021, with the offenses alleged to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021.
Read also: Denmark joins France, Germany in expelling Russian diplomats
Smith, who had been living in Potsdam, in Germany, was flown back to the UK on Wednesday ahead of his appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
The Metropolitan Police said the nine charges related to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state.
The Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Nick Price, said Smith was accused of seven offences of “collecting information with the intent of sending it to the Russian authorities, one of attempting communication and one of providing information to a person he believed was a member of the Russian authorities.”
