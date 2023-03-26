British envoy faults Fani-Kayode over inciting comments, 10 Nigerians on watchlist

The Director of New Media for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode has come under fire from the United Kingdom over the remarks credited to him ahead of the just concluded general elections.

The Department of State Services (DSS) last month invited the former minister of aviation for questioning after he claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with army generals over an alleged plot to undermine the elections.

He also made some other remarks about the Igbos and other opponents of APC during the elections.

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, who featured in a programme on Nigeria Info FM on Sunday, criticised Fani-Kayode for making derogatory comments about political opponents ahead of the elections.

He said: “The United Kingdom has hit out at a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, over controversial comments made during the electoral season.

“Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand.

“It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that.”

Llewellyn-Jones also confirmed that the British government has placed at least 10 Nigerians on its watchlist for undermining the country’s democracy.

“We have a list, we are working through our list but we don’t publish those names. I know people say we should, but we have laws, and the law prevents us from doing that.

“At the moment the list is between 5 and 10 and it is growing,” he added.

