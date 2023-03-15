British envoy says Nigeria’s elections fascinating

Despite litany of criticisms trailing the conduct of the February 25 presidential election, the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has said the process was reflective of Nigeria’s positive development in democracy.

Laing, who stated this during her visit to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, the House of Representatives Speaker, on Tuesday, also hailed the impact of Electoral Act 2022 on the February 25 exercise.

The British envoy claimed the election, regardless of percieved shortcomings, portended bright future for the country.

She described Nigerians as resilient in the face of difficulties, adding the country’s politics was very fascinating.

Laing said: “I was here till the last election and I finished with this election and I’m impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Though there were some disappointments in the last election, overall, every Nigerian should be proud because since 1999 Nigeria has been on the right track as far as participatory democracy is concerned.

“The election here is very different and fascinating as you are moving to a three-party system or maybe even four. I think Nigerians as well should realise that their votes count.

“There had been some tough times. We had COVID-19, and insecurity has got a lot more since I was here. Nigerian people are incredibly resilient. I remain very optimistic about Nigeria’s future. So it’s been a very wonderful tour and very sad to be going.”

Meanwhile, the conduct of the poll, especially the alleged failure of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit results right from polling units, has generated post-election disagreements in the country.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, had particularly vowed to approach the court to seek redress.

