British govt deports 43 failed asylum seekers, convicted persons, others to Nigeria, UK

The British government has deported 43 individuals to Nigeria and Ghana.

The deportees include 15 failed asylum seekers and 11 persons who had completed their prison sentences.

A report on gov.uk on Friday also revealed that seven people opted to leave the country voluntarily.

The exercise, according to the report, marks another step in restoring discipline to the immigration system and ensuring that immigration laws are enforced and those without the legal right to remain are returned promptly to their home countries.

Over 24,000 people have been deported since Prime Minister Keir Starmer assumed office on July 5, 2024.

This was an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

Deportations of foreign national offenders have also risen by 16%, with 3,594 criminals removed from the United Kingdom.

In his remark, the British Minister of Border Security and Asylum, Angela Eagle, said: “This flight demonstrates how international partnerships deliver on working people’s priorities for swift returns and secure borders. Through the Plan for Change, we’re going further in restoring order to a broken system, accelerating returns of those with no right to be here and closing expensive asylum hotels.

“I thank the governments of Ghana and Nigeria for facilitating this operation, which reflects our joint commitment to disrupt organised immigration crime and protect our borders.”

