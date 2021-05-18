British model, Naomi Campbell, welcomes first baby at age 50 | Ripples Nigeria

British model, Naomi Campbell has announced the arrival of her first child at the age of 50.

The model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, where she announced the fascinating news.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote.

Her celebrity friends all camped in her comment section where they celebrated with her on the arrival of her baby.

Naomi Campbell will clock 51 on Saturday, May 22.

By Adekunle Fajana

