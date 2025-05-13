Connect with us

International

British MP charged with sexual assault

Published

3 hours ago

on

A Conservative Member of the British Parliament, Patrick Spencer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault over alleged incidents in 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed on Tuesday that the MP, who represents Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, would appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 19.

The Metropolitan Police said the 37-year-old, elected last July, was charged after a voluntary interview at a London police station on March 13.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorized charges for two counts of sexual assault.”

READ ALSO: British MP dies after brutal attack by assailant

The charges against the MP were over two alleged incidents involving two women at the Groucho Club in central London in August 2023

“The CPS reminded all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” the prosecution added.

Opinions

