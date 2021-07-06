 British parliament to debate Kanu’s arrest, repatriation to Nigeria Wednesday | Ripples Nigeria
British parliament to debate Kanu’s arrest, repatriation to Nigeria Wednesday

2 hours ago

Nnamdi Kanu

The British Parliament will on Wednesday begin a debate on the arrest and subsequent repatriation of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

In the schedule of activities posted on its website Tuesday, the parliament said it would discuss Kenya’s role in the arrest of the separatist leader.

The document revealed that a Member of the Parliament from Liverpool, Lord Alton, would raise the issue at the House of Lords.

Alton, according to the schedule, will also query the British government on Kanu’s repatriation to Nigeria.

The IPOB leader was arrested by security agents on June 27.

The separatist group and Kanu’s family had accused the Kenyan government of facilitating the activist’s arrest and his subsequent handover to the Nigerian authorities.

READ ALSO: We are ready to provide consular assistance to Kanu —British govt

However, the East African nation had denied any involvement in the arrest of the IPOB leader who is currently standing trial for alleged treason and other allied crimes at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Kanu is expected to return to court on Tuesday for the continuation of his trial.

The parliamentary schedule read: “Lord Alton of Liverpool to ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the alleged role of the government of Kenya in the detention and alleged mistreatment of Nigerian activist, Nnamdi Kanu,

“The parliament will also look at the circumstances surrounding the transfer of Mr. Kanu to Nigeria against his will, and of any assistance being provided to him by the High Commission in Abuja.”

