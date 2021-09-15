International
British PM, Boris Johnson reshuffles cabinet
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet.
In a statement issued by Downing Street, the prime minister moved the Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, to the Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor following sustained criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.
He also made Raab the Deputy Prime Minister, while the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, was sacked from the cabinet.
Williamson had faced fierce criticism over the crisis that trailed schools examination last year.
Two other senior ministers – Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, and Robert Jenrick, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary – were also affected.
