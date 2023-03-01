British PM congratulates Tinubu, reaffirms commitment to relationship with Nigeria

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at last Saturday’s presidential election in Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect.

He polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 6,984,520 votes in the election.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, finished in third position with 6,101,533 votes.

In a congratulatory message posted on his Twitter handle, Sunak, reaffirmed the British government’s commitment to a healthy relationship with Nigeria.

He wrote: “Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in Nigeria. The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.”

