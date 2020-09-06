British PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on Sunday, gave an October 15 deadline for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union.

In a statement released by his office, Johnson dismissed fears about a “no-deal” chaos if talks between the United Kingdom and the EU failed.

The eighth round of negotiations resume in London this week, with both sides talking increasingly tough, amid accusations of intransigence and political brinkmanship.

The EU already indicated that mid-October was the latest a deal could be struck, given the need for translation and ratification by the European Parliament.

Despite initially refusing to confirm a firm cut-off date, the prime minister agreed to the mid-October deadline on Sunday.

He said: “There needs to be an agreement with our European friends by the time of the European Council on October 15 if it’s going to be in force by the end of the year.

“So, there is no sense in thinking beyond that point. If we can’t agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us.”

