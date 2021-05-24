British PM, Johnson, sets wedding date | Ripples Nigeria

International
British PM, Johnson, sets wedding date
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have set a wedding date for next year after delaying plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a report by The Sun on Monday, Johnson, known for his colourful love life, will be the second prime minister ever to marry while in office, following Robert Jenkinson in 1822.
The report noted that the couple has sent “save the date” cards for July 30 next year.
When elected in 2019, the 56-year-old became the first prime minister to live at Downing Street as an unmarried couple.
His partner Symonds, a 33-year-old former head of communications for the Conservative Party, gave birth to their son Wilfred in April last year.
Meanwhile, this came weeks after Johnson left intensive care after he recovered from a severe case of coronavirus.
The couple was lately hit by a scandal over the costly redecoration of their Downing Street flat, which is being probed over allegations that contributions by a Tory party donor were not declared fully.
Johnson has been married twice before and had four children with his previous wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler before they split in 2018, and only finalised their divorce last November.
By Victor Uzoho
