British police shoot man dead after ‘terror-related’ stabbing

Police officers in the United Kingdom have shot dead a man wearing a “hoax” explosive device after a stabbing attack in south London that left three people seriously wounded.

However, the attack has been described by police as a “terrorism-related incident.”

The London ambulance service said three people had been taken to hospital after the attack on Sunday in Streatham, a residential district south of the River Thames.

The attacker, Sudesh Amman, 20, the BBC reports was released from prison in January.

He was released around a week ago after serving half of his sentence of three years and four months for terror offences.

He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack on Streatham High Road, which police believe to be an Islamist-related terrorist incident.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further plans for “fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences” on Monday.

He said the government had moved quickly to introduce measures strengthening its response to terrorism, including longer prison sentences and more money for police, following the attack at Fishmongers Hall, near London Bridge, in November.

