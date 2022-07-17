British singer, Elton John, eyes musical duet with Burna Boy

British award-winning singer, Elton John, has expressed his desire to collaborate with Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

In a recent episode of “Rock Hour” on Apple Music, Elton John mentioned said it would be an honour to create music with the self-acclaimed African Giant.

The 75-year-old songwriter said Burna Boy’s music was “so fantastic” that it makes him feel “really happy.”

Read also:Singer Burna Boy reveals why he isn’t interested in politics

He said: “Well, personally I would love to do something in the studio with you. I’m on a world tour at the moment but when things calm down, if you ever want to do a song with me, I’d be.

“You are the one artist that I really would love to do something with, because you really make me happy, and your music is just so fantastic. It would be an honour for me to do that.”

In his reaction, Burna Boy expressed his excitement to work with the renowned singer.

“I have been looking forward to that for so long,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now