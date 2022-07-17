Entertainment
British singer, Elton John, eyes musical duet with Burna Boy
British award-winning singer, Elton John, has expressed his desire to collaborate with Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy.
In a recent episode of “Rock Hour” on Apple Music, Elton John mentioned said it would be an honour to create music with the self-acclaimed African Giant.
The 75-year-old songwriter said Burna Boy’s music was “so fantastic” that it makes him feel “really happy.”
Read also:Singer Burna Boy reveals why he isn’t interested in politics
He said: “Well, personally I would love to do something in the studio with you. I’m on a world tour at the moment but when things calm down, if you ever want to do a song with me, I’d be.
“You are the one artist that I really would love to do something with, because you really make me happy, and your music is just so fantastic. It would be an honour for me to do that.”
In his reaction, Burna Boy expressed his excitement to work with the renowned singer.
“I have been looking forward to that for so long,” he added.
Making plans with @burnaboy when we sat down on this week’s #rockethour.
Listen @applemusic from 5pm BST https://t.co/4n17OoXek1 pic.twitter.com/XkPSsCXT0K
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 16, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...