A court in the United States on Tuesday sentenced a British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, to 20 years in prison for s3x trafficking.

He was arraigned in the US for helping former financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse young girls.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of recruiting and trafficking four teenage girls for s3xual abuse by Epstein who was her former boyfriend.

One of her accusers said outside the court in New York that she should stay in prison for the rest of her life.

Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

He was awaiting trial for s3x trafficking at the time.

Prosecutors said Maxwell committed the crimes between 1994 and 2004.

In her ruling, Judge Alison J. Nathan said the convict’s conduct had been “heinous and predatory.”

She said: “Ms. Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a pivotal role in facilitating sexual abuse.”

Maxwell was also fined $750,000 (£610,000).

