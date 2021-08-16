International
British student stuck in Afghanistan says he will be happy to die
A British student, Miles Routledge, who is currently stuck in war-torn Afghanistan, has claimed he will be happy to die in a the country he visited on holiday.
Routledge, 21, from Birmingham, added that he is stuck in a United Nations safe house in the capital Kabul, which fell under the control of Taliban forces on Sunday.
Narrating his situation, Routledge said he booked a holiday to Afghanistan after watching tourism videos on YouTube, and decided to visit the country.
However, when he was unable to secure a refund for his flights after the Taliban insurgency took hold, he decided to travel there anyway.
In his Twitch videos Routledge released on Monday, the Loughborough University student, said:
“I genuinely thought I was going to die. I should be safe. If I die, I die, but if not, it’s all good.”
He claimed he had been unable to contact the British Embassy in Kabul, saying they hadn’t taken any of his calls or responded to his emails.
Routledge added that he had been questioned by the Taliban about where he was from and he told them he was from Wales, adding they did not know where Wales was, so they let him go.
READ ALSO: Trump seeks Biden’s resignation in wake of Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
He also said he had walked past a convoy of armed Taliban fighters and posed for a selfie on one of their gun emplacements.
“I’ve bitten off more than I can chew and something has not gone to plan resulting in this situation.
“There was no convincing me otherwise and I knew the risks, it was a gamble I took that went wrong despite my confidence and jokes.
“I was fully prepared for death, I accepted it. This trip has been a test of God. I’m very religious so I believe I’ll be looked after.
In a Facebook post on Monday as well, Routledge wrote:
“Despite how interesting my situation is, please remember I’m comfortable whereas the average Afghan is fearing for their lives.
“I’ve heard about some kind people gathering money for my trip but please put it to better use and donate to some charities in the area.
“I’m all safe in this safe house, the people are great. We may be happy I’m fine but please consider the people who live in Afghanistan as they’re doing so much worse.”
