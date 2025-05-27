Britney Spears spark controversy after smoking, breaking rules on private jet

Pop sensation Britney Spears has stirred up controversy after an odd mid-air incident earlier this week, where she allegedly broke aviation regulations on a private flight.

The crew of the airplane reportedly notified authorities after Spears allegedly got up from her seat and tried to enter the cockpit while the aircraft was moving, which is against international flight safety laws, according to reports.

Another regulation was broken when she lit a cigarette during the flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles. According to crew members, the singer disregarded several warnings from flight attendants during the trip, allegedly getting upset and claiming she was “just trying to relax.”

According to FAA regulations, smoking is absolutely forbidden aboard private and commercial aircraft, and infractions may result in penalties or legal action.

The musician acknowledged drinking during the flight in an Instagram post in response to the incident. She described the experience as “incredibly funny” and provided specifics about it from her point of view.

“Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat!!!” she wrote. “Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!! I was like wow what the heck is in there!!! I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad!!!”

Britney further added in her post on Instagram that after her companion voluntarily lit a cigarette for her, she thought smoking was permitted on the aircraft.

“My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!!” she continued.

She went on to apologise for her actions, but called out the flight crew’s response as “kinda much”. She also alleged that one particular flight attendant “didn’t like me the moment I got on [the] plane”.

