Brother of ex-BBNAIJA housemate Khafi shot dead in the UK

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija (BBN), Khafi Kareem and her family have been thrown into mourning after her younger brother, Alexander Kareem was reportedly shot dead in the UK by a gunman who is now on the run.

According to detectives in the UK, the 20-year-old was shot in West London on Friday, close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush and died after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

It was revealed further that the deceased was walking home along Askew Road after a trip to a convenience store when someone in a white Range Rover Evoque opened fire on him.

The police said that they were yet to make any arrests regarding the murder after the car linked to the murder incident was later found burnt out three miles away from the scene of the crime.

Speaking to Daily Sun UK after the incident, a friend to the deceased said, “His family is distraught. Alex wouldn’t talk down to anyone – he was friends with everybody.

“They are all good people. His sister Khafi spreads positivity through her YouTube account. She wakes up and prays for people at 7.30 every morning.

“Alex’s brother is trying to get back from Australia to grieve with the rest of his family, his mum is completely devastated.

“After leaving school Alex was the same goofy guy – he was always happy – and always had a smile on his face,” the friend added.

