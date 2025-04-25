Brothers docked for alleged land grabbing in Oyo

Police on Friday arraigned two brothers, Mohammed Oseni and Yunusa Oseni, at the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for alleged land grabbing.

The siblings were charged with conspiracy, forcible entry, and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Adeshina Folaranmi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime in 2024 at Yemetu, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants forcibly entered into the land of Mrs. Dolapo Adeosun, and further prevented her from entering the land which belongs to her late father.

Folaranmi said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by engaging in such acts.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 516, 81, and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each and with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case till June 18 for hearing.

