Brothers docked for insulting police officers in Oyo

Police on Friday arraigned two brothers Toheeb Wasiu and Usman Wasiu at a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court sitting in Mapo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly insulting officers on duty.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the two count charge of conspiracy and breach of peace filed against them.

The President of the court, Mrs. S.M. Akintayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Akintayo ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Oyo State government.

READ ALSO: Brothers docked for alleged land grabbing in Oyo

She remanded the defendants in a correctional centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions and adjourned the case till July 2 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Ayodele Ayeni, told the court that the defendants committed the crime on May 13 at the entrance of Mapo police station.

He said the defendants cursed and shouted abusive words at Insp. Taiwo Ige and two other operatives on duty.

He noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 249 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38 vol. ii Law of Oyo State 2000.

