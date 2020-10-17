BRT operator suspends services over #EndSARS protests

Primero Transport Services Limited, operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos State, on Saturday announced the suspension of its operations on Ikorodu and TBS routes due to the ongoing #ENDSARS protests in the state.

The firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Mutiu Yekeen, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said: “Following the ongoing protests in Lagos State and other parts of the country, Primero Transport Services Limited has suspended operations on the Ikorodu to TBS corridor for this weekend- Saturday, October 17 and Sunday 18.

“The protest which has impacted the operations of the company in the last week, is on a three-day marathon stage this weekend.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and start operations as soon as the road is clear.

“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period.”

He said the company’s priority to convey commuters safely to their destinations every day, providing fast, affordable and convenient services to residents had been hindered by the protests.

The Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), operator of Marcopolo high-capacity buses, had on Thursday suspended its operations over the fear of possible attacks on buses, passengers and staff by protesters.

The LBSL, however, resumed operations on Friday.

