Brume broke my record at the right time —Ajunwa | Ripples Nigeria

Chioma Ajunwa has hailed compatriot Ese Brume for breaking a long jump record that she set at the Olympic Games in Atlanta ’96.

Ajunwa had leaped an amazing 7.12m in the women’ long jump event of the Games to set a record no African was able to beat for 25 years.

But last Sunday, Brume soared high to land with an incredible mark of 7.17m, the farthest any Nigerian nay African woman has ever jumped, legally or otherwise.

The 25-year-old set the new record for herself at the Chula Vista Field Festival in the city of Chula Vista in Southern California.

“25 years is a very long period and this is what I have been expecting all along,” said Ajunwe during a chate with Brila.

“I thank God that it is Ese [Brume] that did it and she did it at the very right time very close to the [Tokyo] Olympics.

“And I believe if she can put her head down, calculate very well rest well enough, I believe she can hit it at the Olympics.”

Brume is one of the few Nigerian athletes with hopes of clinching a medal in Tokyo. The Games are billed to begin July 23.

