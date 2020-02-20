Brymo blows hot over underrated tag, says ‘retarded’ media influencers make him appear unpopular

Talented singer, Brymo, who is known for keeping a relatively low profile on social media, has taken a swipe at his detractors who think he is an underrated artiste in the music industry.

The singer took to his official Twitter account to point out that he is not an underrated singer, stating further that influencers on social media are actually the retarded ones making it seem like he is unpopular.

Brymo who just recently took a swipe at Wikipedia for imputing wrong details in his bio on their website also added in another tweet that people wonder how he is able to do so much with so little.

“I’m not underrated; it is industry media and influencers that are retarded.” Brymo wrote on Twitter.

“They are desperate to know how I do so much with so little and I am not even done anything yet,” he added.

The development comes days after Brymo announced his plans of releasing a new studio album this year on his social media page.

The singer whose last album was released in 2018 revealed that his 6th studio album will contain 16 songs and he is eagerly anticipating the release.

Brymo also revealed in the post on social media that he spent more hours studying and deciding on themes and vocal styles than on production and recording the album which is yet to give a title.

