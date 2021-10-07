Brymo calls out Tuface Idibia after threat of N1bn suit

Nigerian recording artiste, Brymo real name Olawale Oloforo has reacted to the lawsuit threat issued against him by veteran singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as TuFace over his recent tweets.

Tuface threatened to file a N1 billion defamation lawsuit against his colleague, Brymo, if he fails to apologize over the claims he recently made against him.

Recall during the early hours of Tuesday, October 5, Brymo via his Twitter handle alleged that TuFace had some time ago accused him of sleeping with his wife Annie. He also accused the singer of arranging for him to be attacked.

In a new development, TuFace has gotten his lawyers to write to Brymo, demanding an unreserved public apology. The letter added that failure to tender an apology, a N1 billion defamation suit will be filed against him.

“The baseless and false accusation has caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family.

You have also caused estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates and wilder members of the public and further caused him a significant loss of business,” part of the letter read.

The letter gave Brymo 48 hours to tender the apology to TuFace Idibia and his family on all his social media accounts.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Brymo wrote;

”I have received this from Innocent Idibia’s lawyers, or so it reads.. I’ll advice they go on to court, as I insist on all my tweets asserted… they are not “nonesense…

Bros!!.. your reign is over, stay at home!!.. start a farm. Na music we dey do for here, no be godfather we dey form!”

