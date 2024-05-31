Brymo says he’s very happy with return of old national anthem

Nigerian singer Olawale Ibrahim Ashimi, popularly known in music circles as Brymo, has reacted to the return of the old national anthem as ordered by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that on May 29, President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, which reinstated the previous national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee.”

“This morning, Mr. President signed into an Act of Parliament the newly passed National Anthem 2024,” Senate President Godswill Akpabio said on Wednesday at a joint session of the National Assembly marking the Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

While reacting to the development, Brymo, in a post shared on his official Instagram handle, said that he was very happy at the decision to revert to the old national anthem.

He also used the medium to describe President Tinubu as the ‘’Greatest of All Times, GOAT” of all Nigerian presidents that the country has ever had in recent times.

‘‘President Bola Tinubu is officially my G.O.A.T!!! Of all Nigerian presidents,. Read the lyrics of the new national anthem… First stanza is all you need; it asserts Nigeria is motherland and now Africa can be fatherland and be the symbol of polygamy, and we can all focus on one family unit each family…And my favourite part; ‘‘In brotherhood we stand.’’ We are all now members of the greatest cult on earth.’’ Brymo wrote in part.

