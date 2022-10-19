BUA Group slams Kogi govt over summon, rejects land offered for investment

BUA Group has informed Kogi State Government to go ahead with the revocation of land offered to Abdulsamad Rabiu’s company in 2012.

Rabiu’s company had taken possession of the 50,000-hectares of land from Kogi State, after the government invited the company to come invest in the state.

The statement by BUA Group was conveyed to the state government through a letter dated October 14, 2022. Ripples Nigeria had reported on Tuesday that the State House of Assembly summoned the company.

Kogi State lawmakers questioned why by BUA Group hasn’t paid a kobo on the land or compensated the community where the land is located.

The summon had followed a disagreement between Kogi State government and BUA Group market rival, Dangote Cement, which led to the closure of the Obajana facility belonging to the latter – although the factory has now been reopened after days of lockdown.

Read also:After brawl with Dangote, Kogi Assembly goes after BUA group

In the letter written to the Kogi State government, BUA Group said it had not conducted any operation on the land in the last 10 years because it isn’t conducive for the business of the firm.

BUA Group also blamed Kogi government for not developing infrastructure around the area or curb insecurity. The firm said these factors made it impossible for it to commence business on the land or compensate for it.

“Since our invitation by the state in 2012 to invest through that land, there has been no visible effort by the state and successive governments till date, to address the issue of access (i.e. infrastructure, roads) that will enable us utilise the land for its intended purpose.” BUA Group said.

The manufacturer explained that about 66 percent of the 50,000-hectare land is not suitable for investment due to its rocky, hilly and undulating areas. Only 30 percent is worth investing in.

“Currently, the land is only accessible by water and without the required investments and other enabling infrastructure, the venture will not be feasible.

“There has been a massive deterioration of security in and around the area for the past few years making it practically impossible to start any project there as an investor”, the letter reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now