Buba Galadima aims dig at Peter Obi’s supporters over discussions on running mate

The ongoing discussion over whether Peter Obi or Rabiu Kwankwaso will agree to be Vice-Presidential candidates in the eventuality of a merger continues to dominate the airwaves.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) while Kwankwaso is the New Nigeria People’s Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate.

Talks are ongoing between both parties over a merger in order to present a formidable “Third Force” capable of upending the established order of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wading into the argument, Buba Galadima, a top stakeholder within the ranks of the NNPP has slammed supporters of Peter Obi, who deem a Vice-Presidential slot as too lowly for the former Anambra State Governor.

Galadima made this call on Monday during an interview on AriseTV.

He said, “Those who said Chief Peter Obi could not be Kwankwaso’s running mate are not politicians.

“They just started a movement two months ago while the Kwankwasian movement has been on ground for 32 years and the primary reason for the movement is for Kwankwaso to become President.

“No Nigerian has ever performed well while in office like Alhaji Kwankwaso. I understand that Peter Obi was the governor of Anambra State and he did his best but not like Kwankwaso.”

Galadima added that Kwankwaso believes in the unity of the country, unlike most politicians from the South-East.

“There is no South East candidate that believes in a new Nigeria as we do; we want someone that can believe in Nigeria, not a tribal Nigeria. We have been working on this project for over 30 years,” he said.

“The arithmetic is against Peter Obi, it’s only Kwankwanso that can deliver the mission to New Nigeria. It’s God’s time for Kwankwaso to be president. We spoke about primordial sentiments.”

