Buba Galadima does not know the meaning of Igbo Presidency —Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation under President Goodluck Jonathan, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken a swipe at Northern politician, Buba Galadima, following his comments that the North will support a southerner for the 2023 presidency but against what he termed “Igbo Presidency”.

Galadima had made the statement on Monday, November 16, in an interview on Arise Television, saying he does not agree with the calls for “Igbo Presidency” in 2023.

Reacting to the comments on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 17, Fani-Kayode said there is nothing wrong with the calls for an Igbo Presidency in 2023 as the region was long overdue to get a shot at the highest position in the country.

Read also: We will support a candidate from the south but not an ‘Igbo presidency’ —Buba Galadima

“Who are the “we” and what exactly does this mean? When a Fulani was supported for the Presidency, did we say we will support a North Westerner and not a Fulani? Why the double standard?” Fani-Kayode wrote.

In another tweet, the ex-Minister said:

“We must call spade a spade. The people of the South East are Igbos, the word IGBO is not a dirty word and there is NOTHING wrong with an Igbo presidency.”

"We will support candidate from South East, but not Igbo presidency"- Buba Galadima. Who are the "we" and what exactly does this mean? When a Fulani was supported for the Presidency did we say we will support a North Westerner and not a Fulani? Why the double standard? 1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 17, 2020

..We must call a spade a spade. The people of the South East are Igbos, the word IGBO is not a dirty one and there is NOTHING wrong with an Igbo Presidency. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 17, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions