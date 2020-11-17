Latest Politics

Buba Galadima does not know the meaning of Igbo Presidency —Fani-Kayode

November 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Former Minister of Aviation under President Goodluck Jonathan, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken a swipe at Northern politician, Buba Galadima, following his comments that the North will support a southerner for the 2023 presidency but against what he termed “Igbo Presidency”.

Galadima had made the statement on Monday, November 16, in an interview on Arise Television, saying he does not agree with the calls for “Igbo Presidency” in 2023.

Reacting to the comments on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 17, Fani-Kayode said there is nothing wrong with the calls for an Igbo Presidency in 2023 as the region was long overdue to get a shot at the highest position in the country.

Read also: We will support a candidate from the south but not an ‘Igbo presidency’ —Buba Galadima

“Who are the “we” and what exactly does this mean? When a Fulani was supported for the Presidency, did we say we will support a North Westerner and not a Fulani? Why the double standard?” Fani-Kayode wrote.

In another tweet, the ex-Minister said:

“We must call spade a spade. The people of the South East are Igbos, the word IGBO is not a dirty word and there is NOTHING wrong with an Igbo presidency.”

 

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */