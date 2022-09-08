Buckingham Palace releases disturbing statement amid fears over Queen’s health

The health status of Queen Elizabeth II has been a serious cause for concern in the past few days which has led to the Buckingham Palace releasing a rather disturbing statement on Thursday while senior royal officials and family members have travelled to Scotland to be with the world’s longest serving monarch as there are fears the end may be near.

A royal expert described the worries as “deeply concerning” as the Queen’s condition “goes beyond the mobility problems the public already knows about.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace released on Thursday morning, also confirmed that though the monarch was comfortable and under medical supervision at Balmoral, in Scotland, doctors are, however, “concerned” about her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Royal author, Phil Dampier, who reacted to the statement, said the fact “that they put out this statement is deeply concerning. They don’t normally do this. Up until now, I thought she had mobility issues, problems with her hips and her knees.

“For them to say they are concerned for her health, it’s obviously more than that. At the end of the day, she’s 96 so it is a worry.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William have all travelled to Scotland to be by the monarch’s side as there are fears the end of her reign is at hand.

Her daughter, Princess Anne, is already there while her other two sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were also in transit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were due at the WellChild Awards in the evening of Thursday, are also due to head to Balmoral.

The move, according to Dampier, further underlines how seriously the royal family is taking the current health scare.

