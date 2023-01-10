Buddhist monk chops off manhood to avoid temptation

A 27-year-old Thai Buddhist monk, Phra Oat, has taken the extreme measure of curbing future s3xual urge by cutting off his manhood with a kitchen knife at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand.

According to Daily Star, the incident occurred on January 1, 2023, but only came to public knowledge on Tuesday after Oat’s fellow monks rescued him and rushed him to a hospital.

“Oat was rushed to the hospital after slashing through his genitals, apparently resistant to the pain, having sprayed a temple cubicle in blood,” the Daily Star said in a report.

“The Monk, Oat, shocked his fellow monks when he sliced through his member in front of them at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand on January 1.

Read also:Homeless Thai man who stole soap insists on going to jail to end his starvation

“Rescuers were called by the other monks who snatched the sharp object out of his hands before he could mutilate himself further.

“He was rushed to the Makarak Hospital for medical treatment, where medics were able to stitch the organ together as the knife had not completely cut the member.

“Speaking in a video, Oat said ‘I’m still feeling dizzy. There’s no reason behind it, it just happened. I don’t have depression, I don’t use drugs and I don’t have problems at home. My hands just moved and started with the cutting.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now