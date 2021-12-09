Budding Nollywood actress reportedly shot dead in Delta State

A budding Nollywood actress, Ngozi Chiemeke was reportedly shot dead in Delta State on Tuesday, December 7.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fledgling thespian was shot at her POS shop on Deeper Life Road, in Boji Boji, Owa, Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said an investigation was ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest the perpetrators.

Her killers are still at large.

