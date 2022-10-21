BUDGET DEFICIT: Shehu Sani condemns move by Nigerian govt to sell assets

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has berated the Nigerian government over its plan to sell off some significant assets in the country.

Reports emerged that the Federal Government plans to sell or concession some assets located in some parts of the country to fund the deficit of N10.7trn in the 2023 proposed budget.

Some of the assets likely to be affected include Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, National Integrated Power Projects in Olorunsogo, Calabar II, Omotosho II and Geregu II plants.

Hydro power plants across the country, including Oyan, Lower Usuma, Katsina-Ala and Giri plants, might also be sold or concessioned.

It was learnt that no fewer than 25 of such projects would be turned into active assets to facilitate generation of money to the Federal Government while others would be totally sold to reduce waste.

Sani, who reacted to the move on his Twitter handle on Friday, condemned the sale of public assets for private benefits of people in power.

He lamented Nigeria’s humongous debts, domestic and foreign, adding that the move was not in the interest of Nigerians.

He wrote: “After pilling up huge debts for the generation yet unborn, they want to also sell off inherited public assets to themselves,in the name of the budget deficit they created.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

