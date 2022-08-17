BudgIT raises more issues, as state govs criticise report on salary survey

BudgIT, a civi-tech organisation, has countered the criticisms from some state governments over its Nigerian Sub-National Salary Survey that reported 12 states owe workers at least one month salary.

The non-profit research firm had mentioned Edo, Ebonyi, Imo, Nasarawa, Plateau, Abia, Ebonyi, and Taraba as some of the states owing workers, but several of them had denied the report.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Edo and Ebonyi states said they have not owed salary under the administration of Godwin Obaseki and David Umahi. Both states described the report as false.

In response to the claims from state governments on Tuesday, BudgIT’s head of media, communications and designs, Iyanu Fatoba, notes that the report of salaries and pensions owed by the state governments was understated in its report.

Fatoba emphasized that the organisation’s research was properly conducted, and plans to conduct another six months research as follow up, “Using the stratified sampling technique, we surveyed 1,042 respondents across the three senatorial districts of each state.”

Fatoba added, “While state governments are refuting claims that they owe salaries, reactions and feedback from the citizens suggest that the months reported as being owed by state governments are grossly understated in our salary and pension survey.

“This survey’s objective remains to nudge states towards their contractual obligations and responsibilities to the civil service and promote the dignity of labour.

“BudgIT will continue spotlighting issues bordering on state governments’ obligations to their workers. To this end, we would consider another round of surveys in six months to appraise the progress on issues raised.”

