BudgIT’s report on salary payment in Ebonyi false – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has faulted a report by a civic-tech organisation, BudgIT, listing the state among the 12 owing workers’ salaries in the country.

BudgIT had in a report released on Friday claimed that several states in Nigeria have breached the contractual employee agreement by owing at least one month salary.

In its 2022 Nigerian Sub-National Salary Survey report, the organisation stated that Abia, Ebonyi, Edo, and Taraba are owing their workers six months’ wages.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, the governor maintained that his administration has never owed workers’ salaries, even for a month.

He said the report was false, and at variance with all verifiable facts and evidence in the state.

The governor advised BudgiT, and other organisations to always verify their facts properly before releasing statistics to the public.

He warned that such incorrect reports were capable of discrediting their integrity and respect.



The statement read: “The attention of the Ebonyi State government has been drawn to a report recently released by BudgiT, an otherwise reputable financial rating agency, placing Ebonyi among states owing salaries for six months.

“Without attempting to impugn on the integrity of the organisation, we wish to state categorically, that the report is outrightly false, and contradicts all verifiable facts and evidence in the state.

“It is on record that the present administration in Ebonyi State under Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, Fnate, from its inception, has never owed salaries of workers even for one month.

“As a matter of fact, workers’ salaries have always been paid on or before the 24th of every month up till July, 2022.

“We hereby urge BidgiT to specify their source or remove Ebonyi state from the report as it has no business there. Curiously, all efforts to reach the organization through their advertised phone numbers have proved abortive as they are perpetually switched off.

“Meanwhile, the supposed source for Ebonyi indices has denied sending such a report.

“BudgiT and other such organizations are advised to always verify their facts properly before releasing statistics to the public, as incorrect reports are capable of diminishing their respect and integrity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, BudgiT is advised to seek verification from the appropriate Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments in the State, including speaking with the Civil servants.”

