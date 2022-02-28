Buffon extends contract, to stay at Parma until he’s 46yrs old

Former Italy and Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon will likely remain in active professional football when he is 46 years old.

The 44-year-old World Cup winner, who made his Italian topflight debut at Parma in 1995, has on Monday extended his contract with the Serie B club until 2024.

Recall that the veteran goalkeeper rejoined the club on a two-year deal last summer after many years with Juventus followed by a short stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and has played a record 657 games in the Italian top flight.

“For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy,” said Buffon.

“My return to Parma was linked to the relationships and the deep bond I have always had with this city.

“If I hadn’t believed in what the president has in mind and in what we are doing, I would not have accepted this proposal.

“I am optimistic for the future of this club. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge for me.”

Buffon has played 23 league games this season for the club, who are 13th in the 20-team Serie B after 26 matches.

