Buhari a complete failure, dead to criticism – Aisha Yesufu

The Co-convener of the BringbackOurGirl Movement, Aisha Yesufu, said on Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was dead to criticism from Nigerians.

Yesufu, who stated this in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle Thursday, said she would rather focus on Nigeria’s next president than continue attacking Buhari who runs an unresponsive government.

The activist lamented that Nigerians have kept mum about important issues affecting them and called for concerted actions to salvage the country.

Yesufu wrote:“ I started criticizing Buhari in 2014. Do you expect me to continue with that energy in 2022 on someone who has shown beyond reasonable doubt that he is an utter and absolute failure that cannot do anything? My focus is on the incoming president!

READ ALSO: ‘Buhari is corrupt, callous,’ Aisha Yesufu knocks President for planning to spend $1.5bn on refinery

“It is not my business to criticize Buhari for you. You have a mouth to do that! When I focused on criticizing Buhari it was because I wanted him to do something about what I was criticizing for the good of the nation.

“The people that have been insulting me since May 2015 when Buhari took over now want me to criticize this government because they have seen his failure at long last! Sorry I criticized to ensure something is done. This government is dead!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now