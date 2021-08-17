Politics
PIB: Buhari a courageous leader with determination to lead Nigeria aright – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law.
In a statement signed by the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, the APC said the President showed do the courage to do the right thing with the signing of the PIB.
The party stressed that the PIB may not be a perfect document because no law anywhere in the world is a finished product.
APC, however, said the presidential assent to the PIB was a good way to start, especially after decades of groping in the dark in the oil industry.
The President signed the PIB on Monday.
READ ALSO: Buhari has no third term plan – APC
However, several individuals and groups in the country including the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had criticized the President for signing the PIB despite outcry on certain provisions of the document.
The statement read: “President Buhari has broken the jinx on many fronts; this is a clear demonstration of the will of a leader who is determined to do the right thing.
“We salute the President’s forthrightness and his courage to lead Nigeria aright.”
APC also slammed the PDP for condemning the PIB, saying the major opposition party’s criticism of the document showed that it “was ready to play politics with the weather.”
