Buhari, Abdulsalami meet behind closed door | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a meeting with former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Aso Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors was made known by Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad.

He tweeted, that “President @MBuhari receives in audience former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.) at the State House, Abuja”.

The purpose, or agenda for the meeting is yet to be made public as it was still ongoing as at the time of this report.

