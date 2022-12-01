Politics
Buhari accuses governors of stealing local govt funds
President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that governors misappropriate funding from local government councils.
The President emphasized the importance of personal integrity in the functioning of government during his remarks following his speech at the presidential parley for the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the State House in Abuja, on Thursday.
He recalled a situation where a state governor would accept funding on behalf of his state’s council regions, but would then send half of that funding to the council chairmen.
Read also:Buhari demands tight security around borders in Lake Chad Basin
The President claimed that these activities displayed the type of unscrupulous behavior that was indicative of Nigeria in the distribution of funds intended for local council administrations, hurting progress.
Buhari offered his congratulations to the 44th Senior Executive Course participants on their accomplishment of their course, while urging them to revitalize and reenergize leadership at all levels of institutions.
