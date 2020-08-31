Buhari, Adeboye meet in Aso Rock

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Monday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Normalcy will soon return to nations —Adeboye

However, the reason for the visit and issues discussed between the president and the cleric had not been made public as at the time of filing this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions