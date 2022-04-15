News
Buhari advocates effective management of disasters in Africa
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged African leaders to work towards developing common and effective strategies for the management of emergencies on the continent.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call in a condolence message to the government and people of South Africa over the flood disaster in the country.
He expressed sadness at the death of 341 people in the flood disaster that rocked Kwazulu Natal Province.
Buhari said the development of effective response systems to emergency situations would significantly reduce the human and economic impacts of natural disasters and impede climate change.
The President said: “I am greatly shocked by this large-scale natural disaster which has caused widespread sufferings and fatalities in our sister country.
”The disruption of water and electricity supply as well as the destruction of homes, makes this natural disaster one of the worst in our recent memory.”
