Buhari advocates stronger cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday called for stronger cooperation between South Africa and Nigeria.

The President, who made the call when he received his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the State House, Abuja, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to improving a special relationship with the former apartheid enclave.

The visit also coincided with the opening of the 10th session of Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission.

The relationship, according to him, will translate into gains in education, science, trade and investment, tourism, and security for Africa.

Buhari said: “Mr. President, permit me to state that some of the challenges identified during the last Bi-National Commission have not been completely addressed. We need to ensure that our people-to-people relations are enhanced to a point where there would be no need for unhealthy competition.

“In this regard, we need improvement in educational and scientific cooperation, mines and energy resources, transport and aviation, tourism, youth exchange programmes, trade and investment and military cooperation, to mention but a few.”

The President stressed that a strong bond of brotherhood between Nigeria and South Africa would be of great benefit to Africa and serve as a catalyst for economic, technological, social and cultural development on the continent.

