Buhari agrees to address Reps on Nigeria’s security challenges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to address the citizens on Nigeria’s security challenges.

The speaker, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after he led principal officers of the lower legislative chamber to a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Buhari would address the lawmakers on the floor of the House “in the nearest future.”

He said the purpose of the meeting was to convey the decision of the House to the president, adding that Buhari agreed to honour the lawmakers’ invitation and address them on Nigeria’s security challenges.

The parliament had on Tuesday invited the president to appear on the floor of the House and address the lawmakers on Nigeria’s security challenges.

The lawmakers’ decision to invite the president to a briefing on the security situation in Nigeria followed last Saturday’s killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Gbajabiamila said: “We came to see the president on developments in the country. He was so willing to listen as typical of the president, the usual democrat that he is.

READ ALSO: BORNO KILLINGS: Nigerian Senate renews call for sack of service chiefs

“What we basically sought was to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date which we did not fix out of respect for Mr. President and his very tight schedule, what date will be convenient.

“We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address us on Nigeria’s security challenges. We have fixed a date but we will communicate with you.

“He is a perfect democrat; he will come to the House to address members in the nearest future.

“He is more concerned about Nigeria’s security challenges than me and you. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

“We will leave everything until when he comes to the House. Let me not pre-empt him. All I can tell you for now is that he is fully committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions