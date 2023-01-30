Buhari alleges foreign countries behind Nigeria’s insecurity

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Monday alleged some foreign countries were behind Nigeria’s security challenges.

Buhari, who spoke at a presidential lunch organized by the state government commended the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for his efforts at restoring sanity to the state and the North-East as a whole.

The president began a two-day working visit to the state on Monday and commissioned some projects initiated by the government.

President Buhari reminded Nigerians that when he assumed office in 2015, 13 out of 17 local government areas in Borno State were under the control of Boko Haram.

He also commended the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his counterparts in Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, and Kogi for doing good jobs in their states.

The president said: “One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on our weaker part of Nigeria, the Lake Chad where we have reserves of crude oil, and caused serious mayhem there with consistent attacks.

“But for Governor Zulum who is serious with his duty, the story of the area around Lake Chad would have been different by now.

“We are also aware that people are using the insurgents who are fraudulent to cause problems, but today I am happy that most of these local government areas are free.

“The people behind the insecurity knew that Borno was potentially a rich state. That was why when I was a governor there, I went to Niger, Chad, and even Cameroon because you need your neighbours to survive.”

