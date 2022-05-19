Buhari an incorruptible leader whose support helped my political career – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support which led to his election into the Senate in 2007.

The governor stated this during the commissioning of the Upgraded Bauchi Urban Water Scheme in Bauchi by the President.

Mohammed said the President’s support led to his political glory he was enjoying now.

He described Buhari as a man of high moral standing and incorruptible leader whose compassionate disposition towards the common man stands him out as a colossus and phenomenon.

The governor was elected senator representing Bauchi-Central on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) 2007.

He served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015.

He was elected governor of Bauchi State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Mohammed said: “I wish to state that no state out of the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, loves you (Buhari) more than Bauchi State.

Read also :Bauchi seeks North-East commission’s intervention on abandoned road

“Your precedence and pedigree as a man of high moral standing, incorruptibility and compassionate disposition towards the common man stand you out as a colossus and phenomenon.

“I for one will never forget the support you gave me which saw my election as a senator in 2007. This marked the beginning of my political ascension, prominence and glory.

“For this reason, I hold you and former President Goodluck Jonathan in the highest esteem, and I will never aspire to any political position in which any of you has interest.

“While I remain eternally grateful to you, I want to assure you that I will always remember you and protect your integrity and your family in whatever I may find myself in life.”

He also commended the federal government’s effort towards uplifting the living standard of the people of the state.

The governor said the water project would not have been possible without the selection of Bauchi State as a beneficiary by the federal government.

Mohammed also commended President Buhari for his concern on matters affecting the state, adding that the state government had accessed N12 billion housing facility initiated by the federal government.

“I want to assure you that on completion of construction work, the houses will be allocated to beneficiaries across political party lines. We will continue to be supportive and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, described Bauchi as his second home.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now