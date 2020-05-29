Buhari, APC a total scam, 419 government –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as “a total scam and 419 government”.

Buhari marked five years in office as President of Nigeria having won a second term of four year last year and was sworn in on May 29.

Read also: May 29: PDP salutes own govs, says they are delivering good governance

But in a post on its Facebook wall the opposition party wrote:

“#APCFailures: 5 years of President Buhari in office and nothing to show for it, except acute corruption, indebtedness, poverty, stagnation, hunger, insecurity, lockdowns, curfews, dictatorship, nepotism, etc.

“@OfficialAPCNg is a total scam, 419 government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions