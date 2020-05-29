Latest Politics

Buhari, APC a total scam, 419 government –PDP

May 29, 2020
Buhari, APC a total scam, 419 government –PDP
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as “a total scam and 419 government”.

Buhari marked five years in office as President of Nigeria having won a second term of four year last year and was sworn in on May 29.

Read also: May 29: PDP salutes own govs, says they are delivering good governance

But in a post on its Facebook wall the opposition party wrote:

“#APCFailures: 5 years of President Buhari in office and nothing to show for it, except acute corruption, indebtedness, poverty, stagnation, hunger, insecurity, lockdowns, curfews, dictatorship, nepotism, etc.

“@OfficialAPCNg is a total scam, 419 government.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!