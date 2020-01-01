Buhari, APC have planted landmines that will explode in 2020 —Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has sounded a note of warning to Nigerians to expect a gloomy New Year under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Secondus warned that President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) have laid landmines that may explode and ground the country in 2020.

Secondus who made the comments on Tuesday through his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said that Nigerians should brace up for the “dictatorial regime” in the New Year.

According to him, Nigerians should await the fangs of a dictator wearing the apparel of a democrat because Buhari has caged the judiciary and the legislature is ready and willing to rubber stamp whatever comes from the executive, while the media and the opposition are intimidated by him.

He said; “The New Year portends further hard times for Nigerians with the huge loan demands passing through the National Assembly without scrutiny coupled with the accompanying high taxation bills from the executive.

“2020 would be tough, considering the alleged high level of corruption already rated by experts to be worse under the present administration as they continue to allegedly look away to reported cases of fraud involving high profile members of the ruling class.

“Added to this is the ineptitude that has engulfed the oil sector and various agencies of government as square pegs are put in round holes at the expense of merits,” Secondus said.

