Buhari, APC have raised the bar of corruption with N100m for presidential fees —OPC

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for encouraging what it said was monumental corruption through its staggering nomination and expression of interest fees of N100 million for presidential aspirants.

The Congress condemned the step by the leadership of the party, adding that such defeats the essence of service to the people.

In a statement by its president, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi on Monday, the Congress hammered that exorbitant fees imposed on aspirants invalidated the corruption claims that Buhari had made in 1983.

Read also :Buhari has final say on APC presidential candidate – Gov Zulum

The statement reads: “Who can believe that this was the same Buhari whose military tribunal sentenced people like former Bendel State’s Governor Ambrose Alli to 100 years in prison for supposedly misappropriating N983,000, and handed Kano’s former Governor Bakin Zuwo a 300-year jail term for having N3.4 million at home?

“Like he did in the military coup of 1983, Buhari came into office in 2015 on the mantra of fighting corruption. Now he has been defeated by corruption. The consensus leadership he recently helped to impose on the party is charging aspirants outrageous sums to contest for tickets and the President failed to call things to order.

“By these charges, the current generation of politicians have raised the bar of corruption. It shows that they lack plans to revamp the economy and cater to the needs of the common man.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now