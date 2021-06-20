Buhari, APC incoherent and dishonest on restructuring – PANDEF

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Sunday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the statement credited to him on the increasing agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring.

The President, who spoke at a forum in Kaduna on Saturday, had described those demanding the restructuring of Nigeria as “mischievously dangerous.”

He added that many of the individuals behind the push for restructuring are ignorant of the country’s constitution.

Buhari insisted that there was nothing to restructure about the country.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF said the statement had shown the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) were either dishonest or incoherent and confused.

The organization said the fact that President Buhari could threaten war and destruction of the livelihood of Nigerians had shown that the government is insensitive, callous, and does not care about the unity and future of Nigeria.

The statement read: “The President’s statement indicts not only his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC but himself, as well.

“It speaks to the fact that they are either dishonest or incoherent and confused. How could a President whose party constituted a committee on restructuring that was chaired by one of his governors, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, make such comments?

“The Governor El-Rufai committee concluded its assignment and submitted a report to the party, of which the President is the supposed leader, over two years ago.

“That the President could make such comments, though, through a representative, at the launch of a Peace Foundation in Zaria, Kaduna State, reflects the core of the nation’s problems at this time.

“That he could threaten war and the destruction of livelihoods of Nigerians shows that this presidency is insensitive, callous, and doesn’t care about the unity and future of Nigeria.

“Mr. President did not talk about how to deal with the banditry and increasing kidnap of school children in Kaduna and other states in the North- West. Rather he reminded citizens of the nation’s military might which he has been unable to deploy against the terrorists, bandits and criminals making life unbearable for citizens, and undermining the nation’s territorial integrity.

“No responsible government anywhere in the world would make or sanction such gibberish statements against its citizens. We are, undoubtedly, under a grossly blinkered leadership, sadly, to the detriment of the security and welfare of citizens.

“And the so-called Executive Secretary of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr. Shehu Mohammed Bello, could afford to voice the prattle remarks on behalf Mr. President because he is aware of their crooked agenda; to perpetuate the subjugation and gross injustice against the rest of the country.

“They are against restructuring because they are benefiting from the flawed military imposed 1999 Constitution.

“Every month, the 19 Northern states receive a minimum of 57 percent of 100 percent of oil revenue to which they CONTRIBUTE zero percent. While the South-South which CONTRIBUTES 87 percent and receives less than 20 percent.”

