Buhari appeals for release of Greenfield varsity students | Ripples Nigeria

Buhari appeals for release of Greenfield varsity students
In what seemed an appeal to bandits, President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a call regarding the release of the Greenfield University, Kaduna students still in captivity.
This came shortly after the release of 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State on Wednesday.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the college students were released following undisclosed negotiations with the kidnappers by government officials and families of the victims.
Thereafter, Buhari sought the “release of the students of the Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity” via a statement issued by his spokesman, Shehu Garba.
About 16 Greenfield University students are still being held by kidnappers in Kaduna State. The undergraduates were kidnapped last month and five of those kidnapped have already been killed by their abductors.
Furthermore, the President expressed the determination of his administration to ensure that Nigerians lived in a country where everyone can move where they want when they want without the fear of kidnapping and banditry.
Buhari also warned critics against the politicisation of the current insecurity in the country while calling for “steadfastness and security awareness on the part of citizens and the law enforcement agencies.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
