Buhari appoints Adeniran as new Statistician-General
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Semiu Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation with immediate effect.
The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said the appointment followed the death of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, on April 13.
The statement read: “Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation, for N80bn fraud
“He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience, garnered from various local and international institutions.
“Until his appointment, Adeniran was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”
