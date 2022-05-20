Buhari appoints Adeniran as new Statistician-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Semiu Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation with immediate effect.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the appointment followed the death of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, on April 13.

The statement read: “Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics.

“He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience, garnered from various local and international institutions.

“Until his appointment, Adeniran was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”

